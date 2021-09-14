What does the chair emoji mean on TikTok and why is it so popular?

The chair emoji is flooding comment sections on TikTok.

Here's the real story behind them."People keep posting the chair emoji on my TikTok and I'm having an old man moment what does this meaaaan??" the user @grizzlykobear tweeted."People keep posting the chair emoji on my TikTok and I'm having an old man moment what does this meaaaan??" the user @grizzlykobear tweeted.Someone posted in Reddit's "Out of the Loop" forum, "What is the deal with people spamming chair emojis under TikTok videos?" .Someone posted in Reddit's "Out of the Loop" forum, "What is the deal with people spamming chair emojis under TikTok videos?" .One person replied, "It's an innuendo.

People are using the chair emoji to say they want the original poster to sit on their face" .However, people weren't satisfied with the answer since a sexual innuendo didn't always make sense in context.However, people weren't satisfied with the answer since a sexual innuendo didn't always make sense in context.Other Redditors speculated that it was an inside joke started by KSI.Other Redditors speculated that it was an inside joke started by KSI.On Nov.

23, 2020, KSI shared a vlog where he set out to prove his laughter is contagious by laughing at an inanimate chair.TikToker Anthony Mai, AKA @blank.antho, has over 1.1 million followers and is known for spreading viral inside jokes.TikToker Anthony Mai, AKA @blank.antho, has over 1.1 million followers and is known for spreading viral inside jokes."The joke is we're going to replace laughing emojis with chairs" Mai explained in a video on September 8.

"We're going to be raiding the legend himself KSI" .At Mai's command, TikTokers began to flood KSI's account with the chair emoji