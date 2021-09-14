What is walk ball? Here's how to play TikTok's new favorite sport

If American football is a bit too intense for you, then you may want to get to know TikTok's walk ball.TikTok athletes have taken a gentler approach to the sport, reimagining it as something less aggressive called "walk ball".Walk ball is identical to American football in format.The only difference is that there is no running allowed — players walk to score touchdowns and pull off plays.They also block opponents instead of tackling them.it may take a little longer to complete a game but it's way less brutal and far less dangerous