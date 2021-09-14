Olivia Wilde Gives First Look At 'Don't Worry Darling' With Harry Styles
The first look at Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" is here, plus new casting news for Timothee Chalamet's Willy Wonka movie, a potential spin-off series for "The Batman" with Colin Farrell, and the return of "Succession".