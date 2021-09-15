KNOCKING Movie Trailer

KNOCKING Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The film stars Cecilia Milocco as Molly, who after suffering a traumatic incident moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery.

It’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night.

Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her.

Directed by: Frida Kempff Release date: October 8, 2021 (Limited) October 19, 2021 (VOD)