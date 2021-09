Voters line up at elections office

Some had concerns but overall, there was just a sense of gratitude for the right to vote.

23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with community members throughout the day about their participation in the recall election.

NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS AND VOTE INPERSON AS OPPOSED TO MAILING INTHEIR BALLOTS.

AND WHILE SOMEHAD CONCERNS OVERALL ..

THEREWAS A SENSE OF GRATITUDE FOR THERIGHT TO VOTE"IT'S A RIGHT GIVEN TO US ANDIT'SIMPORTANT TO EXERCISE THAT RIGHTJUST SO WE CAN BE HEARD..."MICHELLE COLE DROPPED OFHEF RBALLOT AT THE ELECTIONSOFFICE TUESDAY MORNING.SHE SAYS SHE WANTED TO SEET IGO TO THE RIGHT PLACE...HEELRSF"FOR ME IT WAS A PERSONAL CHCEOITHAT I FELT, JUST CHECKING ALLTHE BOXES I COULD TO MAKE SUREIT WCOUNTED."DENYS CONRTRERAS HAD THE SAMEIDEA."I DIDN'T MAIL BY VOTE SO I JUSTPULLEDOPEN THAT BOX AND DROPPED IT."INBRIAN JACKSON SAYS WHILE HETHINKS THERE'S POTENTIAL FORVOTER FRAUD IN ANY ELECTION.

HEISN'T TOO WORRD.IEHE VOTED IN PERSON.

SAYING ITWAS A QUICK.

EASY.ND ACRUCIAL PROCESS."THAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGABOUT A DEMOCRACY LIKE THEUNITED STATES IS TO MAKE SUREURYO VOICESHEARD."DANIEL ARDRON WENT TO THEPOLLING PLACE AT THE BAKERSFIELDRACQUET CLUB."IT'S UNIFYING IN SOME SENSEBECAUSEWE'RE ALL KIND OF DOING THE SAMETHING." HE DIDN'T HAVE ANYCONCERNS."I MEAN WE'VE LIVED HERE FOR ALONGTIME AND THERE'S NEVER BEEN ANYISSUES SO WE JUST CAME AND DIDWHATWE ALWAYS DO."KERN COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERSMARY BEDARD SAYS SHEISN'T WORRIED ABOUT THEELECTI.

ONBUT..

SHE DOES SAY IT COULD TAKESOME TIME TO GET FINALRESULTS."IT USUALLY TAKES US TO GET THEABSOLUTEFINAL NUMBERS TAKES SEVERALWEEKS, USUALLY AT LEAST 3 WEEKS.WE DON'TEVENAV HE NECESSARILY ALL THEBALLOTS IN UNTIL 7 DAYS AFTERTHEELECTION."CALIFORNIA SECRETARY OF STATESHIRLEY WEBER WILLCERTIFY THE RECALL ELECTION ONOCTOBER 22POLL SITES ARE OPEN UNTIL 8TONIGHT AND IF YOU D