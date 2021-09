COVID-19 Live Updates 9 p.m.

YOU GET YOUR APPS.WE ARE LESS THAN 24 HOURS AWAYFROM A HEARING OVER A BLUESPRINGS RESTAURANT THAT IS NOWMADE NATIONAL HEADLINES.THE RESTAURANT IS DEFYINGJACKSON COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS TOREMAIN CLOSED INVESTIGATIVEREPORTER.MATT FLENER IS IN BLUE SPRINGS,TOO.EXPLAIN.THIS MORNING HERE IN BLUESPRINGS.WE SAW SEVERAL PEOPLE GNGOI INAND OUT OF RAY'’ CAFE PEOPLEPAID $1 TO GET IN AND THEY CAMEOUT WITH FOODND A DRINKS INTHEIR HANDS LAST WEEK AAC JKSONCOUNTY JUDGE GRANTED A TEMPORARYRESTRAINING ORDER TO SHUT THERESTAURANT DOWN.THE JUDGE RULED THE OWNERS OFRACE IGNORED THE COUNTY’S HEALTHORDER REQUIRING MASKS ANDINDOOR.IS THIS ALL COMES AS RAY’SREOPENED AS A PRIVATE CLUB THECOUNTY SAID IN ITS PETITIONRAISED CAFES IERNTFERING WITHCOMMUNITY RIGHTS, INCLUDINGPUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARETHAT HEANGRI IS WEDNESDAYMORNING AT 90:3 AND INDEPENDENCEWILL BE WATCHING TO SEE WHETHERJUDGE DECIDES.MATT FLEEN OR KMBCNEWS9 THEJACKSON COUNTY HEALTH ORDER SAYSTHAT RAISE HAS TO STAY CLOSEDFOR1 2 DAYS.THE COVID-19 TEST POSITIVITYRATE HAS GONE DOWN.JUST SLIGHTLY IN MISSOURI NOW AT11.POINT TWO PERCENT OF TESTS THATARE COMING BACK POSITIVE.WE’RE GOING TO GET NEW NUMBERSFROM KANSAS TOMROORW AT LASTUPDATE.THE POSITIVITY RATE WAS AT 9.2PERCEN CTHILDREN’S MERCYHOSPITAL IS TESTING MORE YOUNGPEOPLE FOR COVID-19.SOME OF THIS IS THE RESULT OFCHILDREN GOING BKAC TO SCHOOLWHILE THE PERCENTAGE OF POSITIVECASES IS FALLING SLIGHTLY LTASWEEK THE HOSPITAL STAFFAY S THEYSAW THE MOST YOUNG PEOPLE COMINGIN FOR TESTS.WHICH IS HARD ON OUR STAFFBECAUSE WE WE HAVE STAFF THAT’SBURNED OUT AND TIRED ANDEXHAUSTED AND WE’RE TRYING TOTAKE CARE OF ALL THE KIDS INPATIENT, TOO.CHILDREN’S MERCY STAFF MEMBERSSAY THAT BAUECSE THEY ARE SEEINGA LOT OF KIDS WITH OTHER VIRALINFECTIONS.IN ADDITIOTON COVID-19 NOW ISTHE TIME TO GET YOUR FLU SHOT.AFTER 18 MONTHS OF WORKING INTHE PANDEMIC LOCAL HEALTHCAREWOERRKS ARE BATTLING FATIGUE.SOME ARE EVEN LEAVING THEIR JOBSTHE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTHSYSTEM SAYS5 1 RESPIRATORYTHERAPISTS HAVE QUIT IN THE LASTTHREE WEEKS.THEY SAY THEY ARE EXHAUSTED ANDFRUSTRATED FOLLOWING RTS THEIRFELLOW ARTISTSAY S THEIRDEPARTURES AFFECT THE WHOLEHOSPITAL.I KNOW WE’RE GOING TO BE OKAY,AND I KNOW WE’RE SLLTI THE CRPATIENTS AND I KNOW WE’RE GNGOITO GIVE THE BEST CEAR THAT WECAN GIVE IT JUST MIGHT TAKE ALITTLE BIT MORE TIME AND IN THISENVIRONMENT WHERE WE ARE PRETTYFULL.YOU KNOW JUST GOTTA BE PATIENTWITH US.RESPIRATORY THERAPISTS DOCTORSNURSES AND TECHNICIANS AREWORKING AROUND THE CLOCKPTREATINPATIENTS DIED OF COVID-19YESTERYDA AT THE HOSPITAL SYSTEMLOCAL VACCINATION RATES ARERISING THE PART OF PLATTE COUNTYOUTSIDE, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURIREPORTS 46% OF ELIGIBLE.RESIDENTS ARE FULLY VACCINATEDJACKSON COUNTY IS NOW ABOUT 45PERCENT JOHNSON COUNTY KANSASNOW OVER