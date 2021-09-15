Woman slams ex-boyfriend over his ‘crazy’ financial demand

A woman may be responsible for damaging her ex's car but she is refusing to pay nonetheless.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum if she was in the wrong.She dumped her ex Ryan when she discovered he was cheating.After they broke up, Ryan contacted her claiming he was single and still in love with her.Then she saw him kissing another woman.When she confronted him, it led to him crashing his car."He drove off and later texted me that I needed to pay for the damages.

I blocked him.

It was a BMW and he's 52 years old," she wrote .People thought the poster had no responsibility to pay for the damages