Stars Pay Tribute to Late ‘SNL’ Alum Norm Macdonald

Macdonald died on Sept.

14 after a nine-year private battle with cancer.

Fellow comedians took to social media to pay their respects.

Every one of us loved Norm.

Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man.

Most fearless funny original guy we knew.

An incredible dad.

A great friend.

A legend.

Love u pal, Adam Sandler, via Twitter.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald.

Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny.

I will never laugh that hard again.

I'm so sad for all of us today, Conan O'Brien, via Twitter.

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own.

No one like him on this planet.

Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff.

He was one of a kind of all time, Sarah Silverman, via Twitter.

Devastated.

Met Norm in Ottawa when he was in my audience at 17 years old.

Been close for decades.

We have lost a comedic genius.

No other voice in comedy has been as uniquely prolific, brazen, dark, hilarious, and heartfelt.

Love you forever, Norm, Bob Saget, via Twitter.

Norm didn't just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard.

Rest well, you crazy bastard, Jimmy Kimmel, via Twitter.

Norm, I didn’t just like you.

I loved you.

You didn’t just make me laugh.

You made me cry with laughter.

I’m still crying today.

But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.

Rest, Rob Schneider, via Twitter.

Countless other comedians, fans and other celebrities paid tribute, all seemingly agreeing that Macdonald was one of a kind.

