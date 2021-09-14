Norm Macdonald Dies Following Cancer Battle

Stars are paying tribute to Norm Macdonald after the Canadian comedian sadly passed away at age 61.
Macdonald, who was best known for his time as an anchor on “SNL" Weekend Update, died after battling cancer privately for over a decade
Stars are paying tribute to Norm Macdonald after the Canadian comedian sadly passed away at age 61.
Macdonald, who was best known for his time as an anchor on “SNL" Weekend Update, died after battling cancer privately for over a decade
Norm Macdonald was best known for his time anchoring the Weekend Update segment on SNL
The comedy world is mourning "one of the all time greats," Norm Macdonald, who passed away at 61 on Tuesday after a private battle..