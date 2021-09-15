4 civilians to circle Earth on SpaceX's first private flight

A historic launch is scheduled out of Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening.
The first-ever all civilian crew will launch into space for a three-day mission.
A historic launch is scheduled out of Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening.
The first-ever all civilian crew will launch into space for a three-day mission.
If you’ve always dreamed of one day climbing aboard a rocket and blasting off into the great beyond that is outer space, your..
For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on..