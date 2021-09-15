Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Allegedly Botched 'Assisted Suicide' So Son Could Get $10M in Life Insurance

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh allegedly conspired with a man to arrange his Sept.
4 shooting, according to an arrest affidavit
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh allegedly conspired with a man to arrange his Sept.
4 shooting, according to an arrest affidavit
Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, conspired with a man to shoot Murdaugh in the head this month so his son could..
The troubled lawyer wanted to die so his surviving son could collect $10 million in insurance money, police allege.
South Carolina police have arrested a man who allegedly conspired with Alex Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney whose wife and son..