Destination Porto The Unimaginable Journey Documentary Movie

Destination Porto The Unimaginable Journey Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Follow award-winning soccer journalist Guillem Belagué as he travels through a locked down Europe during the COVID pandemic to witness matches played in uncharacteristically empty stadiums and meet with supporters who have dealt with both disease and economic despair.

Despite these challenges, soccer superstars - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, and many more - compete to reach their ultimate destination - the UEFA Champions League Final in Porto, Portugal.