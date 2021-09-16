Leader of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'neutralised' by French troops, Macron says

The French leader described the killing is a "major success" in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.
The French leader described the killing is a "major success" in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.
President Emmanuel Macron calls the killing of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi a "major success".
Emmanuel Macron claims ‘major success’ against Sahrawi’s group, which has been blamed for killing US and French troops in the..
French troops have killed the leader of the west Africa branch of IS according to French President Emmanuel Macron. The group is..