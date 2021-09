Income Tax officials reach at Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence after raids at office | Oneindia News

Income Tax officials arrived at actor Sonu Sood's home in Mumbai this morning; Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ has vowed to give PM Modi ‘sleepless nights in America’; Delhi witnessed fresh spells of rain leading to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna river; Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in Delhi.

