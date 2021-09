PM insists Aukus defence pact is not aimed at China

Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons Britain's new defence pact with the United States and Australia is not intended as an "adversarial" move against China.

In a ground-breaking agreement, dubbed Aukus, the three allies agree to co-operate on the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy.

Report by Blairm.

