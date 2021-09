Gujarat government’s new cabinet takes oath, party put ‘No Repeat’ theory | Oneindia News

The BJP high command put the ‘No Repeat’ theory in use, as the new cabinet of Gujarat government took oath.

A total of 24 ministers in the newly-formed cabinet of CM Bhupendra Patel took oath at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday afternoon.

