AM Buffalo live at Walmart for Buffalo Strong Back-to-School Food Drive for Feedmore WNY

Mel: GOOD MORNING.WELCOME TO AM BUFFALO.LOOK AT WHAT'S GOING ON.WE ARE TOGETHER.Emily: WHAT IS THIS?WE'RE TOGETHER ON THIS BEAUTIFULTHURSDAY.HOW LUCKY ARE WE?Mel: IT IS AMAZING.TODAY IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL DAYTO GIVE.THAT'S WHAT IT IS ALL ABOUT.WE'RE AT WALMART ON SOUTHWESTERN BOULEVARD IN HAMBURG.THIS IS THE FEEDMORE WESTERN NEWYORK BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE.Emily: I FEEL PRO THAT WKBKHAS HOOKED UP WITH FEEDMORE TOHELP FAMILIES IN NEED.THEY WANT TO FILL THE TRUCKTODAY.Mel: WE'RE GOING TO FILL THETRUCK.Emily: IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT HEREIN HAMBURG, YOU CAN GO TOTRANSIT ROAD TO THE WALMART INCLARENCE AND DONATE.Mel: BUT IF YOU CAN GET HERE, WEHAVE A COUPLE OF EXTRA AWESOMETHINGS HAPPENING.IF YOU GIVE, WE'LL GIVE TO YOU,WE HAVE TICKETS TO FROZEN ATSHEA'S PLAYING NOW AND THISWEEKEND --Emily: BORDERLAND.THE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL ISHAPPENING AROUND THE CORNER ANDWE'RE GOING TO GIVE YOU TICKETS.THAT IS GOING TO BE AWESOME.Mel: THAT'S AT KNOX FARM STATEPARK THIS WEEKEND.GET HERE AND GET THEM.GET HERE AND GIVE.IT IS GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELYAMAZING.Emily: IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT OUTHERE AND LET'S JUST SAY YOU AREWATCHING OUR SHOW RIGHT NOW, YOUSEE THE QR CODE?YOU CAN SCAN THAT AND DONATERIGHT NOW.YOU DON'T HAVE TO COME OUT TOTHE LOCATION.THERE IS AN AWESOME BENEFIT ASMEL SAID.WE WANT TO GIVE YOU THINGS.THERE'S THAT.Mel: THE REASON TO GIVE --