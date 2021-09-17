Thursday Night Football Recap

There was Thursday night football action in the metro area.
Wingfield hosted West Jones while Forest Hill traveled to Vicksburg.
West Jones 38 Wingfield 0 Forest Hill 0 Vicksburg 46 JUCO Scores Hinds 18 Northeast 13 Northwest 51 Holmes 20
There was Thursday night football action in the metro area.
Wingfield hosted West Jones while Forest Hill traveled to Vicksburg.
West Jones 38 Wingfield 0 Forest Hill 0 Vicksburg 46 JUCO Scores Hinds 18 Northeast 13 Northwest 51 Holmes 20
As the NFL continues its attempt at making Thursday Night Football a must-watch television event, the league kicks off its Week 2..
Sports Illustrated's Jen Piacenti breaks down the divisional matchup on Thursday night between NFC East rivals.