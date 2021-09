Woman accused of sexual assault, Las Vegas-area police seek possible victims

Detectives in North Las Vegas are looking for possible victims of a woman accused of sexual assault.

THE EARLIEST.NEW AT -11-...DETECTIVES IN NORTH LASVEGAS.... ARE LOOKING FORPOSSIBLE VICTIMS OF A WOMAN....ACCUS OEDF SEXUAL ASSAULT.OFFICERS ARRESTED...-29- YEAR-OLD..... AMYGABRIELA VILLARREAL.SHE IS ACCUSED.... BY THENORTH LAS VEGAS POLICEDEPARTMENTF OTWO COUNTS OFSEXUAL ASSAULT...ONE COUNT OF LEWDNESS WITHA MINOR...AND...ONE COUNT OF CHILD ABUSE.POLICE SAY...SHE MET THE MINOR....WHILE SHE WAS WORKING AS.... ABEHAVIORAL THERAPIST... ATCRESCENT ACADEMY.WITNESSES *OR*I