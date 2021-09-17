Tom Brady Says He Could Keep Playing Football Until He’s 50

On Sept.

16, Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared in a video produced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk asked the 44-year-old a question that is often searched on Google: "Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old.".

Brady answered, saying that he thinks he can keep playing for that long.

I don't find it so difficult.

Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement.

I think I can.

I think it's a yes, Tom Brady, via Buccaneers video.

Next, Brady was asked if his wife, Gisele Bundchen, would let him play that long.

That's a way better question.

I'm just kidding.

I'm sorry babe, I love you.

You would let me.

You would let me do anything as long as I'm happy, Tom Brady, via Buccaneers video.

Brady has shown no signs of slowing down.

During the 2021 NFL season opener, Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers to victory.

Gronk once said Brady would "sign another 50-year contract if he could."