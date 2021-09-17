Johnny Depp and Marion Cotillard to be honoured at San Sebastian Film Festival

The 69th edition of the international film festival begins Friday with the premiere of 'La Fortuna' by Alejandro Amenabar, one of the young talents of Spanish cinema.
The Hollywood actor addressed his fall within the film industry during a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
Cotillard was honoured with a lifetime achievement at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, as was Hollywood actor Johnny..