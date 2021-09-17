Mom accidentally gives toddler 'Dumb and Dumber' haircut: 'It looks so bad'

Mom and TikToker Kat Kamalani (@katkamalani) wracked up nearly 200,000 views and hundreds of comments when she shared the final product of her attempted DIY haircut.Now, just like the woman who shared the "life-changing" fart hack a 4-year-old taught her in Target, this mom's video has people around the world crying with laughter.In the video, Kat explains that her son's hair was always getting in his face.

So, in an effort to save time and money, she decided to give him a haircut at home."I mean, how hard could it be?" she asks herself in the on-screen text.

The video then cuts to Kat and her little boy in the family's kitchen-turned-hair-salon.Kat then begins snipping away, using a pair of regular old household scissors.The video then cuts to Kat in tears with laughter.

"I am crying and laughing at the same time.

It looks so bad.

He looks like Lloyd from 'Dumb and Dumber'".TikTokers were quick to share their own similar experiences in the comments — along with some friendly messages of support."Omg!

I did this last year for my son!

I honestly felt so bad for my little guy!" one parent wrote