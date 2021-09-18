FDA panel endorses boosters for some 'high-risk' Americans

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 18-0 to authorize a Pfizer booster shot for Americans 65 years and older and those at risk of severe COVID-19 infection.
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 18-0 to authorize a Pfizer booster shot for Americans 65 years and older and those at risk of severe COVID-19 infection.
There isn’t yet sufficient evidence to support boosters for people under 65, the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products..
Watch VideoThe Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major..