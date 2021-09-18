HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 8, Sept. 17, 2021

In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy, including the Life is Beautiful festival, a fantasy world art showing and getting to know Wetlands Park.
In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy, including the Life is Beautiful festival, a fantasy world art showing and getting to know Wetlands Park.
Las Vegas hockey fans are celebrating the Golden Knights ahead of the team's first pre-season game on Sept. 26. On Thursday, fans..