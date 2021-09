Centre warns 11 states about more dangerous Serotype-II Dengue virus strain | Oneindia News

The 11 states reporting a more dangerous type of dengue have been asked by the centre to take steps for the early detection of cases; Punjab may get a new Chief Minister today; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested his Congress colleague and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to continue to work for Congress; Today morning, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh took a jibe at former Union minister Babul Supriyo.

#Dengue #SerotypeIIDengue #PunjabCM