Charanjit Singh Channi to be the next CM of Punjab, Rawat makes announcement | Oneindia News

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be the new CM of Punjab, senior congress leader Harish Rawat has tweeted.

Earlier it was being speculated that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was likely to be the next chief minister of the state.

#CharanjitSinghChanni #PunjabCM #NavjotSinghSiddhu