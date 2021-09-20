PM: We'll have to do everything we can to save energy firms

Boris Johnson has said "we'll have to do everything we can" to prevent energy providers from going bust amid soaring wholesale gas prices in the UK.

The Prime Minster said: "This is a function of the world economy waking up after Covid ... We've got to try and fix it as fast as we can, make sure we have the supplies we want, make sure we don't allow the companies we rely on to go under." Report by Buseld.

