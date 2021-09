PM: People 'shouldn't be worried' about winter energy prices

Boris Johnson has said people in the UK "shouldn't be worried" about paying for their energy this winter, as firms grapple with a sudden rise in gas prices.

The prime minister said: "This is a problem that we will fix and we will do everything in our power to help people in the short term." Report by Buseld.

