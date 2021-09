Kwarteng: 'No question of lights going out'

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that a sudden surge in global gas prices will not affect the UK's energy supply this winter.

He told MPs in the House of Commons: "There's absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes … such thinking is alarmist, unhelpful and completely misguided." Report by Buseld.

