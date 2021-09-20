Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead, gunman arrested
New Zealand Herald
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials..