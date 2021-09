BJP leader Kirti Somaiya detained at Karad railway station | Oneindia News

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya was detained early on Monday at Karad railway station in in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

Somaiya was scheduled to Kolhapur later in the day to prove his allegations of corruption against minister Hasan Mushrif, an MLA from Kagal in the western Maharashtra district.

