Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Rashami Rocket' to release on OTT platform

Taapsee Pannu starrer "Rashmi Rocket" is all set to arrive on streaming plaform ZEE5 on October 15.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share the news along with a new poster of the film.

