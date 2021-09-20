Seth Rogen Calls Out Emmys For Ignoring Covid Safety

The Daily Beast points out that it was hard to ignore just how full the room looked at this year's Emmys, despite ongoing concern over COVID-19.

The event's host, Cedric the Entertainer, noted viewers might have expected that this year's show would be “Emmys Lite.”.

Regardless of the Delta variant, the annual event appeared to be packed with celebrities.

Rogen, who presented the first award of the night, was quick to point out the apparent lack of concern for safety.

Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room, Seth Rogan, via The Daily Beast.

It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight.

That is what has been decided, Seth Rogan, via The Daily Beast.

This is insane.

I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face— so, that’s a big week!

If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you, Seth Rogan, via The Daily Beast.

According to The Daily Beast, it was hard to tell whether Rogen’s riff was purely comedic or in part fueled by sincere anxiety.

Reggie Watts, the Emmy's DJ and the bandleader for James Corden’s 'Late Late Show,' later stated that everyone at the Emmys was vaccinated.

Reggie Watts, the Emmy's DJ and the bandleader for James Corden’s 'Late Late Show,' later stated that everyone at the Emmys was vaccinated