Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Stays Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Second Week | Billboard News

Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' spends a second week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, as the set earned 236,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept.

16 (down 61%), according to MRC Data.

The set opened at No.

1 a week ago with the year’s biggest week for an album, 613,000 units.