K-pop Superstars BTS Address U.N. Gathering

On September 20, superstar K-pop band BTS appeared before the United Nations and spoke about vaccines, young people and the Earth's well-being.

NBC News reports that the seven-member group appeared to help promote U.N.

Goals for 2030.

Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end, RM, via NBC.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the pop stars as special presidential envoys.

He called them an, “exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world.”.

The artists took turns on stage during their seven-minute speech.

Video of the group's speech on the United Nations’ official YouTube channel has been viewed more than 6 million times.

But it wasn't all about U.N.

Goals.

The group also unveiled a new music video for their current hit single “Permission to Dance.”.

The new music video was filmed at U.N.

Headquarters in New York.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gained global attention for the their self-produced music and activism.

In 2020, the band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times