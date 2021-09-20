Skip to main content
Monday, September 20, 2021

Top 20 Fortnite Dances and Where They Are From

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 19:29s 0 shares 1 views

Fortnite just wouldn't be the same without all these crazy dances!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular dances featured in the online battle royale by Epic Games and their origin stories.

Our list includes Hootenanny “Dumb and Dumber” (1994), Chicken “Arrested Development” (2003-06; 2013-19), Jubilation “Seinfeld” (1989-98), Llama Bell “Saturday Night Live” (1975-), Groove Jam “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004) and more!