Williamson Co. School Board votes to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The Williamson County School Board voted to extend the district's mask mandate for all students visitors and staff through January 19, 2022.
The Williamson County School Board voted to extend the district's mask mandate for all students visitors and staff through January 19, 2022.
The Indian River County School Board met Tuesday night and voted 3-2 to adopt a multi-tiered mask policy that would rely on..
Franklin Special School District board members unanimously approved a mask mandate in schools at a special-called meeting.