Biden at UN: This is a decisive decade for our world

President Biden begins his address to the UN General Assembly by acknowledging the worldwide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.
President Biden begins his address to the UN General Assembly by acknowledging the worldwide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.
Joe Biden calls for joint action on world problems in his first speech to UN General Assembly as US president.
Before Biden's speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it would be "impossible" to tackle global challenges as long as..