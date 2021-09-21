Salisbury victim's partner: 'It's about time someone paid'

Following the announcement that a third suspect will now face charges for the 2018 Salisbury Novichok attack, ITV News has spoken to survivor Charlie Rowley.

Mr Rowley, who lost his partner Dawn Sturgess after they were both exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok, said: "It's definitely about time somebody paid for what happened ... Dawn lost a life.

Her kids have lost their mother." Report by Buseld.

