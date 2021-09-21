The 'angelic yield' TikTok trend is here to replace one that encouraged stealing

If the "devious licks" trend made you feel kind of icky, then you'll love the "angelic yield" challenge.TikTok recently condemned and banned the devious licks trend where users bragged about their petty thefts from school lavatories.now it looks like the misguided kids have sought to redeem themselves with the "angelic yields" challenge.TikTokers are returning the things they've stolen and restoring balance in the universe.The challenge has also evolved into people leaving items, useful or not, in the restrooms.The hashtag #angelicyield currently has 29.6 million views on TikTok.@allbriasf's yield was actually thoroughly angelic.She restocked her school bathroom with air fresheners, handsoap, quality toilet paper and feminine napkins she bought herself