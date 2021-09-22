Top 10 Alien Movies That Were Based on True Events

If these stories are to be believed, truth really is stranger than fiction.
For this list, we’re looking at alien movies that were inspired by strange occurrences that allegedly happened.
If these stories are to be believed, truth really is stranger than fiction.
For this list, we’re looking at alien movies that were inspired by strange occurrences that allegedly happened.
If these stories are to be believed, truth really is stranger than fiction.
For this list, we’re looking at alien movies that were inspired by strange occurrences that allegedly happened.
Our countdown includes “The Mothman Prophecies”, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, “Fire in the Sky”, and more!
These disaster movies based on true events will blow you away. For this list, we’ll be looking at films depicting natural or..
These are the things that 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" got historically right. Quentin Tarantino may play it fast and..
So much for a happily ever after. For this list, we’ll be looking at films that were based, however loosely, on true stories but..