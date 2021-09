Government 'still very keen' for US trade deal

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the UK is "still very keen" to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US, despite Joe Biden's muted response on the subject.

Mr Eustice appeared unsurprised by the US President's approach, adding: "We would rather get the right agreement at the right time, rather than rush these things." Report by Buseld.

