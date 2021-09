M25 protesters could face jail, Shapps confirms

Climate activists who block the M25 could face imprisonment after National Highways was granted an injunction against the protests, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Speaking at the Transport Committee hearing on Wednesday, Mr Shapps condemned the demonstrations as "irresponsible, dangerous and completely counterproductive." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn