Johnson admits Biden is ‘not doing free trade deals’

Boris Johnson has admitted that Joe Biden is not currently looking to do free trade deals and said instead the UK is hoping to make “solid, incremental steps” on trade across the Atlantic.

However, the prime minister welcomed the scrapping of a US ban on British lamb imports, hailing the “fantastic juicy cuts of Welsh lamb” that can now be supplied to Americans.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn