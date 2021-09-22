PM uses 'get out of jail free card' to avoid royal question

Boris Johnson has managed to avoid answering questions about the Royal Family as he sat down with a group of US senators in Washington.

The PM said: "I get a free pass on that one, I have a total get out of jail free card as prime minister, I never say anything about the royal family." Later in the conversation Mr Johnson can be heard remarking that the Netflix show The Crown, which portrays several decades of royal drama, was "totally inaccurate".

Report by Buseld.

