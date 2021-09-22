Coroner Confirms Gabby Petito's Death Was a Homicide as Search for Fiancé Continues

According to the FBI, a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The manner of Petito's death has been deemed a homicide.

Officials said the cause of her death is still pending final autopsy results.

'The Guardian' reports that Petito disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

Petito’s body was found September 19 near an undeveloped camping area, located about 30 miles northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

Investigators have called Laundrie a, “person of interest.”.

His parents told FBI agents they last saw him a week ago, when he told them he was planning to hike alone in the Carlton Reserve wilderness area near North Port, Florida.

On September 21, North Port police said that investigators searched the 24,000-acre reserve over the weekend without success.

Helicopters, drones, dogs and officers in all-terrain vehicles have all been deployed in the search for Laundrie.

According to 'The Guardian,' roughly 75% of the search area is underwater