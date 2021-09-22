Dad enrages his adult son after setting ‘unreasonable’ new household rules

A husband and wife can't agree on how to discipline their "lazy and irresponsible" adult son.

The husband asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" for help.His 23-year-old son Chris refuses to help around the house and drives up the expenses.

But when the father tried to set up house rules, his wife and Chris ganged up on him."My son Chris just graduated college," he said.

"He recently moved back in with us.

He could no longer afford rent.

He's been here for four months" .The rules were that he had to do basic tasks like laundry and dishes, he could no longer complain when his parents cooked meals he didn't want, .... and he couldn't use Wi-Fi for more than six hours, like his sister.

Lastly, he had to pay for his own internet subscriptions, like Netflix and YouTube."He got frustrated and yelled 'mom' to come to his rescue.

My wife blew up, telling me that I should be ashamed of myself for treating my own son as an unwanted guest" .Reddit users thought the father had a right to set boundaries.

"He's 23 and mommy still does his laundry?" a user said."Your wife is doing him no favors by not holding him accountable," another wrote.

"You're not making unreasonable demands," someone commented