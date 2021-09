Retired chauffeur reunited with Bentley for 100th birthday

A retired chauffeur has been driven down memory lane after his family tracked down his old Bentley to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Eddie Hughes trained at the Rolls-Royce School of Motorway more than 60 years ago and often spoke fondly of the vintage sports car to his family, who found it for sale in the US.

