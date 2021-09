Govt: M25 activists 'don't have right' to put others at risk

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has defended the government's legal action that threatens those who stage protest on the M25 with jail.

He said: "We don't allow people in this country just to wander onto motorways willy nilly … they certainly don't have a right to expose the rest of us to danger, particularly not the police officers who are involved." Report by Buseld.

