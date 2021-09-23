My Name Is Gulpilil Movie

My Name Is Gulpilil Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "I’m an actor, I’m a dancer, I’m a singer and also, a painter.

This film is about me.

This is my story of my story." - David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu #DavidGulpilil is an iconic figure of Australian cinema and has been for fifty years.

His mesmerising, electrifying presence has leapt off the big screen and changed Australian screen representation forever.

The only actor to appear in both of the two highest grossing Australian films of all time, Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Australia (2008), Gulpilil is known throughout the world for his unforgettable performances - from his breakthrough in Walkabout (1971) to films including Storm Boy (1976), Mad Dog Morgan (1976), Peter Weir’s The Last Wave (1977), The Tracker (2002), Rabbit Proof Fence (2002), The Proposition (2005) and his Cannes Best Actor award winning role in Rolf de Heer’s Charlie’s Country (2013).

Integral to the telling of so many legendary screen stories, Gulpilil, now nearing the end of his life, generously shares his own story with us in My Name is Gulpilil.

The actor, dancer, singer and painter takes us boldly on the journey that is his most extraordinary, culture-clashing life.

#MyNameIsGulpilil is directed by Molly Reynolds and produced by Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil and Molly Reynolds.